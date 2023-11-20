Despite having one the worst outputs of the season in a 38-31 loss to Louisville last Saturday, Miami Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry has led one of the best defenses in college football. The 38 points was the second most the Hurricanes allowed this season, and Guidry, at Monday's press conference, said it felt like more:

"When I was going home from the game, it felt like I gave up 50-something points, you know? You look back; you gave up 38 points, but you didn't play as well as you're supposed to. But It felt like we gave up 50-60 just as a defensive coordinator."

It was only the third time Miami gave up more than 28 points this season. Guidry was nominated for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's best assistant coach. Going into the Louisville game, the Miami defense ranked in the top 20 in total defense (19th), team tackles for loss (10th), sacks (7th), 4th down conversions (4th), first down defense (17th), and rushing defense (6th).

Guidry, a Louisiana native, is in his first year as DC for Miami and has been rumored to be interested in the defensive coordinator positions at USC and LSU.

"My agent hasn't told me anything about that, so it's just people chirping and talking," Guidry said. "As the season's finished, Coach [Mario] Cristobal I'm sure, will sit down with me, and we'll talk about next year's plan and what we'll do here at Miami. This is the job I have. I love it here. I think that we're building something special, so, I'm not looking to go anywhere. I said it when I came here that this was a place that I was always intrigued in coming to, to try and get this thing back to what it was, you know? So, to me, it's just talk until someone picks up the phone and calls me; it's not real. I got a job here at Miami. I love Miami. I love our players, and we're recruiting some really good players and I want to be here at Miami because it's the job that I do have. There's always going to be speculation. Cause anytime anybody does anything good, people are going to want them. It's just a part of it, you know. The grass ain't always greener somewhere else."