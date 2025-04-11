Miami Diving: ACC honors Dario Di Fazio and Chiara Pellacani

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes diving program captured two major end-of-year awards from the Atlantic Coast Conference, it was announced Thursday.
Chiara Pellacani was named 2025 ACC Women’s Diver of the Year while head coach Dario di Fazio earned ACC Women’s Diving Coach of the Year honors.
The 2025 NCAA champion on the 1-meter springboard, Pellacani was named a finalist for the Honda Award honoring the nation’s top performer in her sport. Pellacani, the 2025 CSCAA Diver of the Year, finished as the runner-up in the 3-meter springboard in her first trip to the NCAA Championships as a Miami Hurricane.
A two-time CSCAA All-American, Pellacani also claimed the 2025 ACC Championship title in the 3-meter and took bronze in the 1-meter. The redshirt junior hailing from Rome, Italy, boasts six total conference medals (two gold, two silver, two bronze) to her name.
Di Fazio delivered an impressive first year as diving coach, highlighted by the first national title by Pellacani. In addition to Pellacani’s two NCAA All-America honors, di Fazio also helped coach Mia Vallée to two NCAA All-America performances on both springboard events. Pellacani became the 12th Hurricane to win a national title since di Fazio’s arrival to Coral Gables in 1996.
Di Fazio, who was named head diving coach at Miami before the 2024-25 season, also coached Max Flory to two All-America honors at the 2025 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
