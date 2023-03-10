GREENSBORO, NC -- It was the third meeting of the season between Duke and Miami and it was perhaps the most compelling as there were 12 lead changes in the first half but Miami could not regain the lead in the second half to pull out a victory in the semifinals of the ACC tournament.

Miami fell to Duke 85-78 and was outrebounded 36-24. Jordan Miller who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds and two assists talks about what Duke did to make it tough to win after the game.

"I think the second chance points. They had an offensive rebound, kicked it out hit a three. That hurt, always hurts."

A plot twist happened early.

With just over a minute gone by in the game, starting forward Norchad Omier was writhing in pain on the floor after a free throw. In an attempt to box out, Omier’s ankle was stepped on by an opposing player.

Omier would need to be helped from the court by Miami’s staff and would not return with an apparent ankle injury. The starting Miami forward that averaged a double-double this season with 14 points and 10 rebounds would be greatly missed. He was eventually helped to the locker room, but would return with his ankle heavily wrapped.