After a deflating loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. Miami gave themselves a chance to redeem itself on Sunday evening in a rematch between the two teams.

The Hurricanes failed to do so.

Texas scored nine runs in the third inning which would prove to be enough to take down the Hurricanes. The Longhorns exited the Coral Gables Regional as champions and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals.

Starting pitcher Ronaldo Gallo started out strong putting away the first six batters he faced, but it all fell apart in the third inning. Jared Thomas doubled to right field scoring Jack O’Dowd, and Peyton Powell singled to right scoring both Thomas and Mithell Daly.

Gallo was pulled from the game and replaced Carlos Lqquerica with the score tied at three.

But the game went from bad to worse for the Hurricanes. Garrett Guillemette doubled down the line to score Dylan Campbell and Powell and with the bases loaded Jalin Flores hit a grand slam to blow the game wide open, 9-3.

Ajejandro Torres settled the onslaught for almost three innings until Texas loaded the bases and Torres hit Porter Brown scoring Thomas.

Yohandy Morales attempted to bring the Hurricanes back with a three-home run in the top of the seventh inning.

Dominic Pitelli opened the game with a three-run shot to left in the second inning. It was his 13th home run of the season.

Miami ousted in home regional for the second straight year.