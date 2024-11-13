Miami Football: Cam Ward selected as Walter Camp semifinalist

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes senior Cam Ward was selected as a semifinalist for the 2024 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the foundation announced Wednesday.

The list includes 20 student-athletes, including eight quarterbacks, seven defensive players, two running backs, two wide receivers/tight ends, and one two-way player.

Ward ranks first nationally with 3,494 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback broke Steve Walsh’s 36-year-old single-season record for passing touchdowns at Miami.