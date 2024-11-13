Miami Football: Cam Ward selected as Walter Camp semifinalist

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes senior Cam Ward was selected as a semifinalist for the 2024 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the foundation announced Wednesday.
The list includes 20 student-athletes, including eight quarterbacks, seven defensive players, two running backs, two wide receivers/tight ends, and one two-way player.
Ward ranks first nationally with 3,494 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback broke Steve Walsh’s 36-year-old single-season record for passing touchdowns at Miami.
Ward has accumulated 300-plus yards through the air and three total touchdowns in nine of the Hurricanes’ 10 contests, becoming the first Miami player to have seven straight 300-yard performances.
The West Columbia, Texas native is also the first ACC player with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns in their first five games since the Hurricanes joined the league in 2004.
Ward (17,370) continues to climb the NCAA’s all-time, all-division passing yards list, moving into third place.
The ACC Preseason Player of the Year and Heisman Trophy contender has helped Miami post the country's No. 1 total offense (544.8) and No. 1 scoring offense (45.0).
The 134 FBS head coaches and sports information directors will vote on the Walter Camp Player of the Year later this month.
Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 26, and the 58th recipient of the fourth-oldest college football award will be unveiled live on ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Wards on Dec. 12.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
