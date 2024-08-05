CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami senior Cam Ward was among the 50 student-athletes selected to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year Award, the organization announced Monday.





The watch list includes 41 offensive players and nine from the defensive side of the ball across 39 different schools and 10 conferences, including independents.





Ward made a name for himself over the past two years at Washington State.





The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 6,963 yards and 48 touchdowns in 25 games.





A two-time Pac-12 Honorable Mention honoree, Ward added 13 touchdowns on the ground.





Earlier this offseason, the West Columbia, Texas, native was recognized as a candidate for the Maxwell Award and the ACC Preseason Player of the Year.





Ward is one of eight Hurricanes to have garnered preseason distinction this fall, alongside defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (Preseason All-ACC), kicker Andres Borregales (Groza Award), defensive back Jaden Harris (Wuerffel Trophy), running back Damien Martinez (Maxwell Award), linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (Nagurski Trophy, Preseason All-ACC), wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (Maxwell Award, Preseason All-ACC) and Jalen Rivers (Outland Trophy).





The 2024 Player of the Year watch list will be narrowed down to 10 semifinalists in early November. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 26. The 2024 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 133 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics