CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami sophomore Francis Mauigoa and senior Francisco Mauigoa were tabbed to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday.





The watch list includes 96 players from 37 different programs, including just nine student-athletes from the Atlantic Coast Conference.





In his debut collegiate campaign, Francis helped anchor one of the top offensive lines in the Atlantic Coast Conference.





The 6-foot-6, 315-pound standout started all 13 games at right tackle for Miami, earning 2023 Freshman All-America honors and an All-ACC Honorable Mention selection.





With Francis a part of the unit upfront, the Hurricanes posted the second-most yards per game (431.2) and the third-highest scoring offense (31.5) in the ACC.





A stalwart in the middle of Miami’s defense, Francisco emerged as one of the top linebackers in the conference.





An All-ACC Second Team pick, the elder Mauigoa brother totaled a team-high 82 tackles and 18 for loss.





The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive playmaker also registered 7.5 sacks, which was tied for the most by a Hurricane last season.





For Francis, the preseason accolade is his first of the year. Meanwhile, it marks his fifth for Francisco, as he was previously named as one to watch for the Bednarik Award, Butkus Award, Nagurski Trophy, and Preseason All-ACC Team.





Twelve Hurricanes have received recognition this fall: defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (Bednarik Award, Preseason All-ACC), kicker Andres Borregales (Groza Award), wide receiver Samuel Brown (Biletnikoff Award), wide receiver Jacolby George (Biletnikoff Award), defensive back Jaden Harris (Wuerffel Trophy), running back Damien Martinez (Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award), wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (Biletnikoff Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason All-ACC), offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (Outland Trophy), quarterback Cam Ward (Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason ACC Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award) and quarterback Emory Williams (Comeback Player of the Year Award).





The 2024 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award finalists will be unveiled on Dec. 3, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 17.





