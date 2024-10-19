Advertisement
Live Game Thread: Miami Football Vs. Louisville
Live Updates and Analysis on Miami's week eight game vs. Louisville
• CanesCounty.com
University of Miami hires new president Joe Echevarria
The University of Miami hires 7th president in its history
• CanesCounty.com
Miami DB Daryl Porter Jr. familiar with the opposition against Louisville
Miami DB is looking forward to the challenge against Louisville
• Naji Tobias
Miami Football: Ten mid-season takeaways
Ten thoughts on Miami at the mid-season mark
• Marcus Benjamin
Miami vs. Louisville Preview: By the numbers - statistical comparison
Statistical comparison of Miami Vs. Louisville. Plus TV, Odds, and Info
• Marcus Benjamin
Miami Football: Players-only meeting hoping to galvanize Canes
