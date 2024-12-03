Miami Football: Program-Record 17 Canes Earn All-ACC Honors

The 17 selections best the previous program record of 16 set in 2017.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that seventeen Miami Hurricanes were recognized with end-of-season distinction.

TE Elijah Arroyo, OT Francis Mauigoa, LB Francisco Mauigoa, and S Mishael Powell comprised the Hurricanes’ second-team honorees.





RB Damien Martinez, WR Jacolby George, OT Jalen Rivers, OG Anez Cooper, C Zach Carpenter, DE Tyler Baron, DE Rueben Bain Jr., DT Akheem Mesidor, and CB OJ Frederique Jr. all garnered All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition.





Restrepo and Borregales collected First Team All-ACC accolades for the second straight year, while Francisco Mauigoa took home second-team praise in back-to-back seasons.





George, Cooper, and Bain Jr. also received distinction for consecutive campaigns.





The other 11 Hurricanes selected did so for the first time in their Miami career.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics