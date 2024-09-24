Miami Football: QB Cam Ward Collects Third Weekly Honor

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami senior Cam Ward garnered his third weekly accolade Tuesday afternoon.
Ward was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week after being tabbed Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback of the Week and earning recognition from the Davey O’Brien Foundation Monday.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback threw 404 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to a 50-15 rout over USF.
In the victory, Ward became one of just 13 NCAA players at any level to surpass 15,000 career passing yards.
Since Miami joined the league ahead of the 2004 campaign, he has been the first ACC quarterback with at least 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in each of the team's first four contests of the season.
Ward is also the first Miami student-athlete to begin a campaign with four consecutive 300-yard passing performances.
The West Columbia, Texas, native has helped the Hurricanes total 209 points this year, the most through four games in program history.
With Ward as Miami’s primary signal caller, the Hurricanes have recorded 50 points in three consecutive contests for the first time.
No. 7 Miami opens ACC play against Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
