Miami Football: QB Cam Ward Collects Third Weekly Honor

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback threw 404 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to a 50-15 rout over USF.

Ward was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week after being tabbed Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback of the Week and earning recognition from the Davey O’Brien Foundation Monday .

In the victory, Ward became one of just 13 NCAA players at any level to surpass 15,000 career passing yards.

Since Miami joined the league ahead of the 2004 campaign, he has been the first ACC quarterback with at least 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in each of the team's first four contests of the season.

Ward is also the first Miami student-athlete to begin a campaign with four consecutive 300-yard passing performances.

The West Columbia, Texas, native has helped the Hurricanes total 209 points this year, the most through four games in program history.