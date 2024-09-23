Miami Football: Ward named ACC QB of the week and to Davey O'Brien Great 8

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami senior Cam Ward was tabbed to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 and ACC quarterback of the week for week four, the organization announced Monday.

Ward continued his historic start Saturday, leading the Hurricanes to a dominant 50-15 win over USF in Tampa.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns, becoming one of just 13 NCAA players — at any level — all-time to surpass 15,000 career passing yards.

Since Miami joined the Atlantic Coast Conference ahead of the 2004 campaign, Ward is the league’s first student-athlete with at least 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in each of their first four games of a season.

The West Columbus, Texas, native is also the first Hurricane signal caller to begin a campaign with four consecutive 300-yard passing performances.

Ward has helped Miami total 209 points this year, the most through four contests in program history.

With Ward as the primary man under center, the Hurricanes have tallied 50 points in three consecutive games for the first time ever.

Ward was previously named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week on Sept. 4 after earning a spot on the award’s preseason watch list. He also earned ACC Quarterback of the Week honors on Sept. 3.

No. 7 Miami opens its ACC slate against Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics