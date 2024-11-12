Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy LBs this offseason?

Brian Kelly (Photo by © Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

LSU

Will Harold Perkins enter the upcoming NFL Draft? LSU’s level of activity involving linebackers in the transfer portal revolves around this question. Greg Penn will be gone after this season but Whit Weeks will be back and there is some young talent on the roster. If LSU needs to go into the transfer portal for a linebacker, it won’t necessarily need one with multiple years of eligibility remaining.

MIAMI

Francisco Mauigoa has been a key player for Miami since he arrived in Coral Gables but this is his last college season and Miami will need to backfill after he leaves. Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman and Malik Bryant have played well for the Canes this season but they don’t bring to the table the same set of skills that make Mauigoa such a big part of Miami’s defense.

TENNESSEE

