Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy LBs this offseason?

This week we take a position-by-position look at which teams might be the biggest buyers when the transfer portal opens next month. Up next are the linebackers.
MORE IN THIS SERIES: Which program needs to buy a QB? | RB | WR/TE | OL | DL
MORE TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer Team Ranking | Football Player Ranking | Basketball Player Ranking
LSU
Will Harold Perkins enter the upcoming NFL Draft? LSU’s level of activity involving linebackers in the transfer portal revolves around this question. Greg Penn will be gone after this season but Whit Weeks will be back and there is some young talent on the roster.
If LSU needs to go into the transfer portal for a linebacker, it won’t necessarily need one with multiple years of eligibility remaining.
MIAMI
Francisco Mauigoa has been a key player for Miami since he arrived in Coral Gables but this is his last college season and Miami will need to backfill after he leaves. Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman and Malik Bryant have played well for the Canes this season but they don’t bring to the table the same set of skills that make Mauigoa such a big part of Miami’s defense.
TENNESSEE
The depth of Tennessee’s defensive front has been a strength for the Vols, but the same can’t be said for their linebacker corps. The Vols have some untested young talent among the group but this is a position they’ll need to address if their current players don’t take large developmental steps ahead of next season.
The loss of Keenan Pili was a big blow this season and he won’t be around next season to stabilize this group.