Cam Ward named a semifinalist for the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards

Ward has mounted at least 300 passing yards and three total touchdowns in nine of Miami’s ten games, becoming the first Hurricane to have seven straight 300-yard performances.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal-caller has helped the Hurricanes rank first nationally in third down conversion percentage (.565), first downs (275), total offense (544.8), yards per play (7.6), and scoring offense (45.0).

Ward paces the nation with 3,494 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns, setting a new Miami single-season record.

The list includes a field of 16 candidates for the prestigious award, which has been presented to the Collegiate Player of the Year since 1937.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was named a semifinalist for the 2024 Maxwell Award, announced Tuesday by the Maxwell Football Club.

Since Miami joined the league in 2004, the West Columbia, Texas native has also been the first ACC player with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns in each of the team's first five contests.

A fifth-year senior, Ward (17,370) is third on the NCAA’s all-time, all-division passing yards list.

The ACC Preseason Player of the Year and Heisman Trophy contender has led Miami to its best start since 2017, guiding the Hurricanes to as high as No. 4 in the polls.

Ward has twice earned Maxwell Award National Player of the Week honors after being named to the preseason watch list.

Three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled on Nov. 26.

The 88th Maxwell Award winner will be announced live as part of ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards show held on Dec. 12.

The Maxwell Award will be formally presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on March 14, 2025, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.









Ward was also tabbed a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the foundation announced Tuesday afternoon.

The 16 signal callers in this year’s class hold down 14 of the top 20 teams in the latest Associated Press and US LBM Coaches Poll, spanning six FBS conferences.

Ward — widely regarded as a Heisman Trophy candidate — has been recognized as one of the Davey O’Brien Great 8 weekly honorees five times after garnering a spot on the preseason watch list.





The three finalists for the Davey O’Brien Award will be revealed on Nov. 26. They will be chosen based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee and bonus ballots awarded from the second round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote.

To participate in the fan vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award post highlighting their quarterback on the award’s three social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram, and X.





The 47th annual winner will be announced live on ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics