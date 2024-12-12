Miami Football: Quarterback Cam Ward wins Davey O'Brien Award

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami senior Cam Ward has been voted the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner, as announced on ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Thursday evening.





Ward is the third Hurricane to garner the country’s oldest and most prestigious quarterback trophy, joining Vinny Testaverde (1986) and Gino Torretta (1992).





The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller leads the nation in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0) while ranking second in passing yards (4,123), points responsible for (254), and total offense (359.9).





Ward set new single-season school records for both passing touchdowns and passing yards, becoming the first Miami player to tally seven straight 300-yard performances.





The Hurricanes’ first-ever ACC Player of the Year has thrown for at least 300 yards and totaled three touchdowns on ten occasions.