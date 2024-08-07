CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami sophomore Emory Williams was named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award, as announced Wednesday by the College Sports Communicators in conjunction with The Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl Organization.





The watch list comprises 90 student-athletes from 68 schools across the country.





Last year, Williams saw action in five games and earned two starts in his debut campaign.





The 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback completed 62 percent of his passes for 470 yards and three touchdowns.





Williams led the Hurricanes to a double-overtime victory over Clemson on Oct. 21 in his first career start.





Three weeks later, he made his second nod, throwing for a pair of touchdowns and 175 yards against rival Florida State before exiting with a season-ending arm injury.





Williams is the ninth Hurricane to garner preseason recognition, joining defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (Preseason All-ACC), kicker Andres Borregales (Groza Award), defensive back Jaden Harris (Wuerffel Trophy), running back Damien Martinez (Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award), linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (Nagurski Trophy, Preseason All-ACC), wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, (Maxwell Award, Preseason All-ACC), Jalen Rivers (Outland Trophy) and Cam Ward (Maxwell Award, Preseason ACC Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award).





Since 2018, the award has recognized college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. At the conclusion of each season, a panel of college football writers, editors, and sports information directors votes to honor three student-athletes as the Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.





