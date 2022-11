In a surprising turn of events, prized Miami 2023 quarterback commit Jaden Rashada flipped his commitment to Florida Thursday night on the west coast via social media. Rashada committed to Miami in June and initially spurned the Gators, who many said he was leaning toward at the time.

The offensive woes of the current Miami team over the course of the season had many fearing that it could trigger some losses to the 2023 class. In his announcement, Rashada said it was a childhood dream to play in the SEC.