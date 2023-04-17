Miami Guard Isaiah Wong Declares for the NBA Draft
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami announced Monday afternoon that Isaiah Wong of the men’s basketball team will submit his name for consideration in the 2023 NBA Draft and forego his last season of collegiate eligibility.
A 6-foot-4, 184-pound guard, Wong is among the finest players in the history of the program, finishing his illustrious career with 1,866 points to rank fourth all-time at The U. He claimed All-ACC honors three times, just the second Hurricane to do so.
This past season, Wong became the second ACC Player of the Year in program history, as well as Miami’s sixth All-American, earning third-team plaudits from the NABC. He was a finalist for both the John R. Wooden Award and the Jerry West Award.
“Coaching Isaiah Wong has been one of the most enjoyable experiences of my career. My staff and I are so happy for Isaiah for all he has accomplished,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “We are excited for him as he continues to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA and look forward to supporting him in any way we can to make that a reality. We will continue to be here for him for whatever he may need, not just as he makes this step to the next level, but well beyond. We are so grateful to Isaiah for all he contributed to the University of Miami, both as a basketball player and as a human being. It is rare to find someone like Isaiah, who was not just a star on the court during his four years at The U, but also an incredibly hard worker who improved each season, while treating people the right way. His passion for winning set the tone for our locker room chemistry and he helped Miami basketball reach heights it never has before. Isaiah is unquestionably one of the greatest athletes in the history of our school and we cannot wait to see what he accomplishes as a professional.”
After aiding the Hurricanes to their first Elite Eight appearance in 2021-22, Wong helped guide Miami to its first Final Four trip in 2022-23 and collected NCAA Midwest Region All-Tournament Team honors along the way. Wong’s dazzling play also led the Hurricanes to a share of the 2022-23 ACC regular season title, the second in program history.
In addition to placing fourth in scoring, Wong concludes his stellar four-year career second at Miami in minutes played (4,104), third in made free throws (422), third in starts (112), co-third in games played (132), fourth in free-throw attempts (523), sixth in 20-point games (36), sixth in made field goals (633) and ninth in made 3-pointers (178).
A native of Piscataway, N.J., Wong averaged 14.1 points per game as a Hurricane, including 16.1 per contest over his final three seasons. In addition, he put up 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steal per outing during his career, while shooting 44.0 percent from the floor, 34.7 percent beyond the arc, and 80.7 percent at the line.
Courtesy of Alex Schwartz of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Associated Press
