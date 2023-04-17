CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami announced Monday afternoon that Isaiah Wong of the men’s basketball team will submit his name for consideration in the 2023 NBA Draft and forego his last season of collegiate eligibility. A 6-foot-4, 184-pound guard, Wong is among the finest players in the history of the program, finishing his illustrious career with 1,866 points to rank fourth all-time at The U. He claimed All-ACC honors three times, just the second Hurricane to do so. This past season, Wong became the second ACC Player of the Year in program history, as well as Miami’s sixth All-American, earning third-team plaudits from the NABC. He was a finalist for both the John R. Wooden Award and the Jerry West Award.

“Coaching Isaiah Wong has been one of the most enjoyable experiences of my career. My staff and I are so happy for Isaiah for all he has accomplished,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “We are excited for him as he continues to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA and look forward to supporting him in any way we can to make that a reality. We will continue to be here for him for whatever he may need, not just as he makes this step to the next level, but well beyond. We are so grateful to Isaiah for all he contributed to the University of Miami, both as a basketball player and as a human being. It is rare to find someone like Isaiah, who was not just a star on the court during his four years at The U, but also an incredibly hard worker who improved each season, while treating people the right way. His passion for winning set the tone for our locker room chemistry and he helped Miami basketball reach heights it never has before. Isaiah is unquestionably one of the greatest athletes in the history of our school and we cannot wait to see what he accomplishes as a professional.”