Miami Has A Chance To Have An Elite Defensive Line In 2022
Miami has produced big names on the defensive line through the years and this season the trend should continue. The D-Line has a chance to be elite based on the number of defensive linemen that will have a chance to be in the rotation. It’s been reiterated by coaches and players alike that there will be a heavy rotation of players that will play this season.
Miami will potentially get contributions from 16 different players to the defensive line:
Mitchell Agude, Sixth-Year Redshirt Senior
Thomas Davis, Redshirt Freshman
Jared Harrison-Hunte, Fourth Year Redshirt Sophomore
Jahfari Harvey, Fourth Year Redshirt Sophomore
Allan Haye, Redshirt Freshman
Darrell Jackson, Sophomore
Nyjalik Kelly, Freshman
Jabari Ishmael, Redshirt Freshman
Jake Lichtenstein, Sixth-Year Redshirt Senior
Akheem Mesidor, Third Year Sophomore
Jordan Miller, Fifth-Year Redshirt Junior
Cyrus Moss, Freshman
Antonio Moultrie, Sixth-Year Redshirt Senior
Elijah Roberts, Third-Year Sophomore
Leonard Taylor, Sophomore
Chantz Williams, Third-Year Sophomore
Sorting through who gets the most playing time is not a task that will be easy. Miami has a nice group of veterans, transfers, and younger players that will continue to drive competition.
The Veterans
Agude is a physical presence at 6’5” and 255 pounds that will be used primarily to rush the passer this season. Similar to the path of Jaelen Phillips, the UCLA transfer is looking to catapult his career to the NFL with a stellar senior year. He is very likely to get the starting role at one of the defensive end spots.
It’s a homecoming for Lichtenstein as he returns to South Florida for his senior year. He is going to be in heavy rotation at the defensive tackle spot along with others.
Moultrie, the second-team All-Conference-USA selection will also be in the lineup at D-Tackle
The Leader
Despite not being the oldest on the team, Jahfari Harvey is the leader of this group. Agude talked about his leadership at a post-practice press conference Wednesday.
Harvey has a legitimate chance to get double-digit sacks this season although he will be rotated in and out during the course of the game.
The Experienced
Besides the aforementioned, Jared Harrison-Hunte and Jordan Miller are entering the program's fourth and fifth years. They provide reliable depth at defensive tackle.
Akheem Mesidor, Elijah Roberts, and Chantz Williams are in the next tier of defensive linemen that are bound to make a significant impact this season with their combination of speed athleticism, and experience.
The Young-Stars
This is probably the group to be most excited about. True freshman Nyjalik Kelly has impressed all camp and will be tough to keep off the field.
Leonard Taylor made some plays last season, although played sparingly, and has the potential to be one of Miami’s greats at the d-tackle position.
Darrell Jackson, the Maryland transfer, with his large 6’6” 300-pound frame will also be certainly in the mix in the rotation at defensive lineman.
The talent at the position is evident and with the push from the younger players and an experienced core, Miami has the potential to put several players in the NFL in 2023 which should continue a wave of recruits to join the Miami Hurricane family.