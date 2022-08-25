The Veterans

Mitchell Agude, Defensive End

Agude is a physical presence at 6’5” and 255 pounds that will be used primarily to rush the passer this season. Similar to the path of Jaelen Phillips, the UCLA transfer is looking to catapult his career to the NFL with a stellar senior year. He is very likely to get the starting role at one of the defensive end spots. It’s a homecoming for Lichtenstein as he returns to South Florida for his senior year. He is going to be in heavy rotation at the defensive tackle spot along with others. Moultrie, the second-team All-Conference-USA selection will also be in the lineup at D-Tackle

The Leader

Jahfari Harvey, Defensive End

Despite not being the oldest on the team, Jahfari Harvey is the leader of this group. Agude talked about his leadership at a post-practice press conference Wednesday.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSBkZWZlbnNpdmUgZW5kIE1pdGNoZWxsIEFndWRlIG9uIEph aGZhcmkgSGFydmV5OiA8YnI+4oCcV2UgY2FsbCBoaW0gdGhlIHZvaWNl4oCd IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HNGV0UUJZMmlpIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRzRldFFCWTJpaTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJjdXMgQmVuamFt aW4gKEBCZW5qYW1pblJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CZW5qYW1pblJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTU2Mjg2NDYyNjk5OTkwMjIx MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Harvey has a legitimate chance to get double-digit sacks this season although he will be rotated in and out during the course of the game.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWhmYXJpIEhhcnZleSBzYWlkIGhlIGZlbHQgaGUgbmVlZGVkIHRv IHN0ZXAgdXAgYW5kIHRha2UgYSBsZWFkZXJzaGlwIHJvbGUgdGhpcyBzZWFz b24gYXMgb25lIG9mIHRoZSBvbGRlciBndXlzIG9uIHRoZSBkZWZlbnNlLjxi cj48YnI+QWxzbyBzYWlkIGhlIGZlZWxzIGl04oCZcyBpbXBvcnRhbnQgYW5k IHRoYXQgaGUgZXhwZWN0cyB0byBnZXQgYmFjayB0byB0aGUgc2FjayBwcm9k dWN0aW9uIHByZXZpb3VzIHRvIGxhc3Qgc2Vhc29uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vRmVKWTdQUU1SSSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZlSlk3UFFN Ukk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRnJhbmsgVHVja2VyIChAVGhlQ3JpYlNvdXRo RkxBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUNyaWJTb3V0 aEZMQS9zdGF0dXMvMTU2MjgzMjQ2MTQyNzQyMTE4NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Experienced

Jordan Miller, Defensive Line

Besides the aforementioned, Jared Harrison-Hunte and Jordan Miller are entering the program's fourth and fifth years. They provide reliable depth at defensive tackle. Akheem Mesidor, Elijah Roberts, and Chantz Williams are in the next tier of defensive linemen that are bound to make a significant impact this season with their combination of speed athleticism, and experience.

The Young-Stars

Nyjalik Kelly, Defensive End