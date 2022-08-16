Miami Hurricanes Football Position Preview: Linebackers

Welcome to the sixth installment of a complete position-by-position breakdown leading up to the start of the football season. Arguably the weakest link of the team, linebacker play has been one of the biggest disappointments of the previous staff. Just three Miami Hurricanes linebackers have been drafted since 2012, none of which were selected in the first round. There has been just one linebacker with 100 tackles since 2014 and just three times in that same span a Hurricanes backer led the team in tackles. The additions of defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and linebacker coach Charlie Strong should be the injection needed to improve linebacker play. Steele has coached standout backers like Deion Jones (LSU/Second Round), CJ Mosley (Alabama/First Round), Rolando McClain (Alabama/First Round), Lawrence Timmons (FSU/First Round), Earnie Simms (FSU/First Round) and Michael Boulware (FSU/Second Round).

Projected Depth Chart

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MQiBXYXlubW9uIFN0ZWVkIGlzIGhpZ2ggb24gZnJlc2htYW4gV2Vz bGV5IEJpc3NhaW50aGUuIFRoZSB0d28gYXJlIE1pYW1pIENlbnRyYWwgYWx1 bXMuPGJyPjxicj7igJxJdOKAmXMgc29tZXRoaW5nIGluIG91ciB3YXRlci4g V2UgYnJlZWQgZGlmZmVyZW50IG92ZXIgdGhlcmUuIFJvYyBCb3l6IGZvciBs aWZlLuKAnSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVGJESGJQOVJaTCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RiREhiUDlSWkw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW50aG9u eSBZZXJvIChAQW50aG9ueVllcm8xKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0FudGhvbnlZZXJvMS9zdGF0dXMvMTU1Nzc1ODkxNzcyNzM1NDg4 MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Is there enough talent in the room?

You would think with the level of play at linebacker seen at Miami since Manny Diaz's first linebacker trio (Shaq Quarterman, Michael Pinckney, and Zach McCloud) that the talent level would below standard. Coming to Miami, four of the seven players in the linebacker room were four-star prospects. Keontra was considered a defensive back prospect, as crazy as that sounds, and was among the top 30 at the position in 2019. Bissainthe, just added to the roster, was a top 200 recruit and one of best recruits in South Florida. Chase is considered a project transitioning to linebacker, but was a top-five athlete in the country for his class. Huff has failed to live up to the billing going into his fourth season, but stirred excitement with fans and recruiting analysts alike due to his plus athleticism and pedigree coming from pipeline St. Thomas Aquinas. He was a Top 200 prospect and the eighth ranked inside linebacker in the country in 2019.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSBMQiBjb2FjaCBDaGFybGllIFN0cm9uZyBpcyBoaWdoIG9u IGluY29taW5nIGZyZXNobWFuIFdlc2xleSBCaXNzYWludGhlLiA8YnI+PGJy PuKAnEhl4oCZcyBzb21lb25lIHdlIGhhdmUgYSBsb3Qgb2YgY29uZmlkZW5j ZSBpbi7igJ0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zMDVTcG9y dHNzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkAzMDVTcG9ydHNzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhbmVzX2NvdW50eT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2FuZXNfY291bnR5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vSTFybHNWOFVjTSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0kxcmxzVjhV Y008L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW50aG9ueSBZZXJvIChAQW50aG9ueVllcm8x KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FudGhvbnlZZXJvMS9z dGF0dXMvMTU1NDYzMDk2NDY2NzYyOTU2OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BdWd1c3QgMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Will there be a youth movement at the position this season?

It looks like Chase and Bissainthe have put themselves in a position to earn first-team reps and have opened eyes with their versatility and athleticism. The two highly hyped blue-chip prospects are the closest profile-wise to what Miami needs at the position going forward. Combine their talents with the trio of prospects (Raul Aquirre, Malik Bryant, and Bobby Washington) Miami has committed in 2023 and the future of the position looks prosperous. Bissainthe looks to be the closest to breaking the youth mold. Coming into spring practice, Strong raved about his football intelligence and how quickly he assimilated to the new scheme, even compared to the more veteran players in the group. A two-time state champion out of Miami Central, his experience in a college-type scheme in high school has him in ready-to-play mode despite being a true freshman. Chase is the most athletically versatile player in the room and has first-round potential. He's a dark horse for either linebacker spot. His ball skills stemming from his time as a receiver and defensive back allows him to do things in coverage that the majority of the linebacker core cannot achieve.

Can Caleb Johnson be the centerpiece of the defense?

Despite not starting in the first scrimmage, all reports allude to Johnson showcasing himself as the best linebacker in the room right now. At 6'1" 235-pounds, he is physically what Miami ideally wants to put on the field. He has valuable experience, starting 17 of the last 18 games played at UCLA. Head Coach Mario Cristobal said that "he saw the light come on" for the senior linebacker in the scrimmage, a good sign that he is positioning himself to lock in the inside linebacker role of this defense.

Final Thoughts