 CanesCounty - Miami Hurricanes Unveil 'Miami Nights' Uniforms
Miami Hurricanes Unveil 'Miami Nights' Uniforms

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

"When you look good, you feel good. When you feel good, you play good."

- Deion Sanders

Maybe some Hurricanes are appalled by the statement of a former Florida State Seminole to appear on a Miami Hurricanes site, but it does have some value to it.

Friday Adidas and the Miami Hurricanes football team revealed a new uniform combination called Miami Nights.'

The combination seems to be a homage to the South Beach nightlife. The school has not released when the uniforms will be worn but the jerseys will be on sale on August 15th.

