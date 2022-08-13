Miami Hurricanes Unveil 'Miami Nights' Uniforms
"When you look good, you feel good. When you feel good, you play good."
- Deion Sanders
Maybe some Hurricanes are appalled by the statement of a former Florida State Seminole to appear on a Miami Hurricanes site, but it does have some value to it.
Friday Adidas and the Miami Hurricanes football team revealed a new uniform combination called Miami Nights.'
The combination seems to be a homage to the South Beach nightlife. The school has not released when the uniforms will be worn but the jerseys will be on sale on August 15th.