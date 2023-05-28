CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In order to be the best, you have to beat the best. The Miami Hurricanes did just that Saturday afternoon. With highlight-reel defensive plays, timely hitting and a big-time pitching performance, the fourth-seeded Hurricanes handled the top-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 7-2, to advance to the ACC Baseball Championship Game Sunday. “I thought we played maybe our best game of the year,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “Obviously, playing the No. 1 team in the country you’ve got to be at your best…Proud of our guys, but the job’s not done. Obviously, tomorrow is the big one. It’s been awhile since we’ve been in this position, so we’re looking forward to it.”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IdXJyaWNhbmUgV2FybmluZzogTWlhbWkgaXMgc3Rvcm1pbmcgaW50 byB0aGUgQUNDIENoYW1waW9uc2hpcCEg8J+MgPCfmYzwn5SlPGJyPjxicj5N aWFtaSBkZWZlYXRzIFdha2UgRm9yZXN0IDctMiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbmVzQmFzZWJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENhbmVzQmFzZWJhbGw8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0FDQ0Jhc2U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBQ0NCYXNlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vcDVhdHBNb1N3dSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3A1YXRwTW9Td3U8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQUNDIERpZ2l0YWwgTmV0d29yayAoQHRoZUFDQ0ROKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RoZUFDQ0ROL3N0YXR1cy8x NjYyNTY4OTcwNzM2Nzg3NDU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAy NywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Junior third baseman Yohandy Morales led the charge with his sixth career multi-homer performance, guiding the Hurricanes (40-18) to their first ACC Baseball Championship Game appearance since 2012. Morales mashed a solo shot in the sixth inning and legged out an inside-the-park home run in the ninth as part of a three-hit, four-RBI game. The Hurricanes’ first inside-the-parker in 18 years marked Morales’ 45th career round-tripper, tying him with Ryan Braun for fifth all-time in program history. “It’s special to me, my family, and my teammates. They’re all really proud of me,” the Miami native said. “I’m just trying to win games with my brothers.”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Zb2hhbmR5ICZxdW90O1lPWU8mcXVvdDsgTW9yYWxlcyBhZnRlciB0 aGUgQ2FuZXMgVyEg8J+ZjDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q2FuZXNCYXNlYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FuZXNCYXNl YmFsbDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvQUNDQmFzZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0FDQ0Jhc2U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nTENFY1V2MnRE Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ0xDRWNVdjJ0RDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBB Q0MgRGlnaXRhbCBOZXR3b3JrIChAdGhlQUNDRE4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGhlQUNDRE4vc3RhdHVzLzE2NjI1NzYwNzMxOTA4 MzQxNzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDI3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

While Morales stole the headlines, DiMare named junior Alejandro Rosario the game’s MVP. The right-hander (4-6) earned the win in relief, holding the Demon Deacons (47-10) to one unearned run across 4 2/3 innings. “He’s so talented,” DiMare said. “Nobody has more confidence in him than me. And when it clicks, look out. He gave us a good bridge to get deep into the game.” With Morales shining at the plate and Rosario in control on the bump, the Hurricanes flashed some leather in the field. In the fifth, junior center fielder Jacoby Long ran a country mile to rob a potential game-tying homer.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Oby4gNCBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nw b3J0c0NlbnRlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU3BvcnRzQ2VudGVy PC9hPiwgYnV0IE5vLiAxIGluIG91ciBoZWFydHMhITxicj48YnI+VGhlcmUg Z29lcyB0aGF0IG1hbiwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9q YWNvYnlfbG9uZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamFjb2J5X2xvbmc8 L2E+ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTE13d0JKaXU5aSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xNd3dCSml1OWk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlhbWkgSHVy cmljYW5lcyBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQENhbmVzQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY2Mjc4 MzI3Njg1MzkxMTU1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjgsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Long’s leaping play over the wall ignited the Miami dugout. The next batter, Morales left the yard. “It gave us momentum,” Morales said of Long’s catch. “If he didn’t catch that, it would’ve been a completely different ballgame. It was an unreal catch by him.” Morales joined the dazzling defensive display in the seventh, teaming up with shortstop Dominic Pitelli and first baseman CJ Kayfus for an unconventional 6-5-3 double play.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtUaGUgZ29sZCBnbG92ZXMgb24gZGlzcGxheS4mcXVvdDsg LSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhbmlXZXg/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERhbmlXZXg8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+VGhlIEh1cnJp Y2FuZXMgZmxhc2hlZCBzb21lIGxlYXRoZXIgZnJvbSBzdGFydCB0byBmaW5p c2ggdG9kYXkhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mTWJBYXpKamd0Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZk1iQWF6SmpndDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWFt aSBIdXJyaWNhbmVzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAQ2FuZXNCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5lc0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x NjYyNjMwMjc1NDQyOTU4MzM3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAy OCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK