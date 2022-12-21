Miami steals one of its biggest targets of the 2023 class from Alabama and Florida State by signing local four-star cornerback Damari Brown. Brown was one of the first players Head Coach Mario Cristobal and defensive back coach Jahmile Addae pursued since coming to Miami and the consistent effort ended up paying off.

Brown is considered by many to be the top cornerback in South Florida, a position Miami struggles to keep elite players home. Not only that, but the addition of yet another American Heritage Plantation blue-chip prospect (Mark Fletcher) and another representative of the elite 7-on-7 team South Florida Express (Cormani McClain and Nathaniel Joseph) makes this a win in more ways than one.

At 6'2" 180-pound, Brown immediately becomes the biggest cornerback on the roster, and that size, mixed with his elite coverage ability, is something that Miami has not had in the program as of recently. Brown mixed with fellow commits McClain and Robert Stafford represent a flip in prospect evaluation, both from a size and talent perspective, as all three players are 6'1" or bigger and are rated as blue-chip prospects.



During his recruitment, Brown visited Alabama, Clemson, and Florida State. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban even came down to South Florida the week before Early Signing Day to try to make his final pitch to Brown.

It was not enough, though. Miami was able to add his brother, UCF transfer Davonte Brown out of the Transfer Portal and the influence of being able to play with his brother plus his father's influence as a former Miami Hurricane and growing up as a lifelong fan became too much for even the legendary coach to overcome.



The addition of Brown gives Miami an elite trio at cornerback in the class and brings Miami back to 18 blue-chip commits as the staff continues to push to secure a top-five, and potentially top-three, class on Early Signing Day.