Depending on the timeframe, Miami can claim LBU, especially when arguably the best linebacker to ever play the position hails from the University of Miami in Ray Lewis. There have been plenty of other outstanding LBs to don the orange and green, such as Michael Barrow, Darrin Smith, Jesse Armstead, Dan Morgan, and Jonathan Vilma, to name a few. This season brings newfound optimism about the position because of the talent from the 2023 recruiting class. Linebackers Raul "PoPo" Aguirre, Malik Bryant, Bobby Washington, and Marcellius Pulliam have already shown what they can do collectively in fall camp after one week.

"These true freshmen are talented," Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa said at Tuesday's media availability. We got PoPo and Cell, and Malik and Bobby; those guys are amazing. They catch up to the defense really quick and really fast. In practice, PoPo, he's been showing up. He's a guy. He's smart and very instinctive, and very aggressive too." Mauigoa transferred from Washington State and has already become a valuable commodity. "Kiko" brings experience to the room, appearing in 12 games and 11 as a starter as a junior. Mauigoa was fourth on the team with 60 tackles and recorded 5.5 tackles-for-loss, including 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception he returned 95 yards for a touchdown. Second-year linebacker Wesley Bissainthe has already built a sense of trust with his teammate:

"Kiko, that's my guy, he has excellent size, ability, he's smart, and it's just great to have him by my side and knowing I can trust him in the game." Bissainthe is looking to build from a stellar freshman campaign. The local product from the powerhouse program Miami Central saw action in all twelve games, including starting the last three. He would finish the year with 30 tackles. "It was very valuable," Bissainthe said of the experience he earned in year one. "I kind of got a taste of what I was going to be getting. Just going into this season, just got to keep the same mentality. The game has slowed down for me a lot. Now it's just a matter of making plays and just knowing what I'm doing."