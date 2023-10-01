The Hurricanes (4-0) move up one spot to 17th in the AP Poll after its bye week

Other ACC conference teams, Florida State (5th) (4-0) and North Carolina (14th) (4-0), remain ranked ahead of the Hurricanes.

Duke (4-1), previously ranked one spot ahead of Miami, suffered its first loss of the season losing to Notre Dame (5-1) 21-14 Saturday night. The Blue Devils only dropped two spots to 19th.

Florida State and North Carolina were also on byes last week. The Seminoles will host unranked Virginia Tech (2-3), and North Carolina will host unranked Syracuse (4-1) this Saturday.

UNC and FSU remain as the only ranked teams currently on Miami's schedule.

Miami will host unranked Georgia Tech (2-3) for its fourth home game of the season.

See full AP Poll here.