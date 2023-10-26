Miami Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson was tasked with preparing a backup quarterback on short notice against one of the conference's toughest defenses, the Clemson Tigers.

Dawson succeeded.

QB Emory Williams navigated the Hurricanes to a 28-20 win to move the team to five wins, matching last week's total. Head Coach Mario Cristobal was impressed and assured of his choice to hire Dawson with the performance.

"Shannon, he did a great job. That's hard. That's hard. I mean, that's a top-ten defense," Cristobal said. "And knowing what we had to do to play complementary football against Clemson's offense and whatnot. That's an art, you know, and he really did a masterful job of it."

"I didn't want to go out there and put the whole game on him at the beginning," Dawson said. "I also knew that at some point in the game, he was going to have to make a crucial throw or a couple, and when those times came, he came through for sure."

Williams made two crucial throws to wide receiver Colbie Young. Williams engineered a nine-minute touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that ended with an eleven-yard touchdown throw to Young.

With Miami down a field goal, the Hurricanes faced a 3rd and 13 with 6:17 left in the game and needed a conversion. Williams delivered the football to Young on an inside route on a sixteen-yard gain. The drive would end with the game-tying field goal.

"He's definitely a player-coach," Young said about Dawson. "If the players come up to him and ask him about certain plays we see on the field, certain things we like out there. He listens to us and definitely tries to put it in the game plan. He's not scared to take shots, but he's not scared to settle back and let the guys run the ball, so. He's a very good, well-balanced coach, very smart, and he really knows the ins and outs of the game."