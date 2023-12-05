On Monday, the Miami Hurricanes offered Louisiana Tech transfer Cyrus Allen.

Baylor, Indiana, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin, also offered.

The sophomore wide receiver registered 46 receptions for 778 yards and four touchdowns last season. As a freshman,

In two seasons, Allen has totaled 68 catches for 1,278 yards and eight touchdowns.

The New Orleans native was a three-star prospect from Landry-Walker High School. Miami continues to build a pipeline from Louisiana as both coordinators, Lance Guidry and Shannon Dawson, are originally from the Bayou State.

Miami Recruiting Director Dennis Smith also hails from Louisiana as well as Ajay Allen, and Jadais Richard, transfers from last season. Members of the 2024 recruiting class, Dylan Day, Kevin Broussard, and Abram Murray are also from Louisiana.