Miami Basketball: Canes drop first of the season to Drake, 80-69

Drake got off to a hot start, taking an early 17-8 lead thanks in part to a 10-point first half from guard Bennett Stirtz .

Graduate student Nijel Pack led the Hurricanes (3-1) in scoring 17 points, while senior Brandon Johnson paced Miami on the boards, hauling seven rebounds.

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team faced its first setback of the season Thursday afternoon, falling to the Drake Bulldogs (4-0), 80-69, at TD Arena in the first round of the 2024 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

The Hurricanes strung together a 10-2 run late in the frame to cut the deficit to five points with three minutes to play in the half, but Drake recorded back-to-back layups in the final minute of the first half to take a 36-27 lead into halftime.





Johnson went to work for the Hurricanes in the second half, scoring all seven of his points in the final 20 minutes. An old-fashioned three-point play for the forward at the 12:52 mark pulled the Hurricanes to within four, 44-40, of the Bulldogs.





However, Miami faced foul trouble early in the second half, sending the Bulldogs to the line three times in a three-minute span. This allowed Drake to extend its lead back to double figures, 53-42, with nine minutes to play.





The Hurricanes shot 50 percent from the field in the second half but ultimately could not complete the comeback, falling 80-69 to Drake.





Miami will face the loser of the Oklahoma State/FAU game on Friday at 2 p.m. ET at TD Arena.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics