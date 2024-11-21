Miami Baseball: Hurricanes unveil 2025 schedule

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami head coach J.D. Arteaga released Thursday the Hurricanes’ 2025 baseball schedule.





“Year in and year out, we play one of the toughest schedules in the country. This season is no different,” Arteaga said. “Our group features a ton of new faces that will become household names come June. They’ve been extremely selfless, accountable, competitive, disciplined, and resilient all fall, and we’re looking forward to playing in front of the best fans in college baseball.”





The Hurricanes’ 55-game regular-season slate includes 32 home contests at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.





Miami will face 12 programs that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season, highlighted by five teams that reached the College World Series.





The Hurricanes open their second campaign under Arteaga’s direction with 18 straight tilts in the state of Florida, beginning action with reigning MEAC champion Niagara (Feb. 14-16).





Miami treks north to play at Florida Atlantic (Feb. 18) in its first road matchup of the season, before welcoming Princeton (Feb. 21-23) for a four-game set.





The Hurricanes host FGCU (Feb. 26) before their annual series against Florida (Feb. 28 – Mar. 2).





Miami embarks on its lone week with five contests. The Hurricanes make the short drive across town to square off against FIU (Mar. 4) and return home to battle Villanova (Mar. 5) and Connecticut (Mar. 7-9).





The Canes conclude its Sunshine State swing with a visit to Orlando, clashing with UCF (Mar. 11).





Miami starts ACC action at Wake Forest (Mar. 14-16), before meeting rival Florida State (Mar. 20-22) in Coral Gables.





The Hurricanes’ other home conference series features Duke (Apr. 11-13), Georgia Tech (Apr. 18-20), NC State (May 2-4), and Notre Dame (May 15-17).





Arteaga’s club also travels to North Carolina (Mar. 28-30), Pitt (Apr. 4-6), Boston College (Apr. 25-27) and Virginia (May 9-11).





To view the Hurricanes’ 2025 schedule, click HERE. All dates and times are subject to change.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics