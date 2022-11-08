He has been dominant this season for his high school team on both sides of the ball, playing both offensive tackle and rotational defensive tackle. He helped lead his team to average over 37 points per game and a number-one seed heading into the playoffs.

Kinsler is now the highest-ranked interior offensive lineman commit out of any of the Florida schools and the third highest in the ACC.

When Trinity Catholic (FL) offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler committed to Miami, he was an underrated prospect narrowed down to two local powers. Since his commitment, he has risen to one of the top 15 offensive guard prospects in the nation and has been bumped up to blue-chip status.

He has been all Miami and was one of the main recruiters on Saturday pushing five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola to jump on board. On his message to Pancake Honcho?

"Man, hop on the train! Come on! Let's flip this program around," Kinsler said. The next prospect he sees jumping into this potential top-five class is Okunlola.

Mario Cristobal is driving to bring in high-caliber offensive linemen into the program. Kinsler says that the staff is telling him this class is the one that can change this program:

"Basically next year, when we get here, we're gonna turn it around. The 2023 class is gonna come in and turn it around. They're just saying it's a learning process and just wait till we get here, things will change."

All the right things were said by Kinsler and the relationship between Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal seems to be stronger than ever.

"It's great. We just connect. We talk every day about football. They tell me to stay in shape, just come in and work and get ready."

Regarding any future visits, it is all Miami going forward as well and his recruitment is currently shut down. Kinsler and Trinity Catholic will play their first-round game on Friday against Father Lopez High in the Florida 1S Classification.