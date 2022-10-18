With the first Elite Eight appearance in school history in 2022, the Men's Hurricanes Basketball team placed fourth in the ACC preseason poll for the 2022-23 season. The announcement made on ACC Network Tuesday night, was tied for the highest in program history.

The Canes received two first-place votes and it was the first time Miami has ever claimed multiple first-place votes in the ACC poll. The 2017-18 team also received a first-place vote.

The ACC also its preseason league teams and Hurricane made the team. Guard Isaiah Wong made the Preseason First Team List for the second consecutive year.

Miami has now received Preseason First selection for the third year in a row. Wong finished second in the ACC Player of the Year balloting.

The Hurricanes start its season on October 30th hosting IUP in an exhibition game.