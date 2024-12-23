Women's Basketball: Haley Cavinder garners ACC Player of the Week honors

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Following a sensational week in which she averaged 22.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field, University of Miami women’s basketball player Haley Cavinder has been named the ACC Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

Cavinder was tremendous for the Hurricanes, helping lead Miami to victories over Nevada and Oregon State at the 2024 Maui Classic. She was named the tournament MVP for her exceptional play throughout the event.

In Miami’s 84-53 victory over Nevada, she scored a game-high 25 points on 11-16 shooting from the field, including 2-4 from behind the arc. Cavinder also corralled a game-high 12 rebounds and recorded six assists. The double-double marked her third of the season.