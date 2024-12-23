Women's Basketball: Haley Cavinder garners ACC Player of the Week honors

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Following a sensational week in which she averaged 22.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field, University of Miami women’s basketball player Haley Cavinder has been named the ACC Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.
Cavinder was tremendous for the Hurricanes, helping lead Miami to victories over Nevada and Oregon State at the 2024 Maui Classic. She was named the tournament MVP for her exceptional play throughout the event.
In Miami’s 84-53 victory over Nevada, she scored a game-high 25 points on 11-16 shooting from the field, including 2-4 from behind the arc. Cavinder also corralled a game-high 12 rebounds and recorded six assists. The double-double marked her third of the season.
She followed up the stellar performance against Nevada with another outstanding outing against Oregon State. Cavinder scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds against the Beavers, as she tallied her second double-double in as many games and fourth overall this season. She also recorded five assists in the contest.
Cavinder and the rest of the Miami squad completed non-conference play with a record of 10-1, and the Canes are 1-0 in ACC play, as they own an overall record of 11-1 this season. Miami will return to the court on Sunday, Dec. 29, when they will host No. 17 North Carolina at 4 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook