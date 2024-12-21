Women's Basketball: Miami beats Oregon State, 61-56, win both in Hawaii

She was named to the Maui Classic All-Tournament team after averaging 17.5 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 53.6 percent from the field across Miami’s victories over Nevada and Oregon State.

Williams was exceptional throughout the entire contest, as she scored a game-high 21 points on 8-16 shooting from the field and a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line, in addition to corralling five rebounds.

The Hurricanes (11-1, 1-0) improved to 11-1 overall this season, and Miami’s 10-1 record in non-conference play under Head Coach Tricia Cullop marks the best record throughout the non-conference portion of the schedule for a first-year head coach in program history.

MAKAWAO, Hawaii - Cameron Williams dropped 21 points, Haley Cavinder recorded her third consecutive double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the University of Miami women’s basketball team defeated Oregon State (4-8) 61-56 to go undefeated in the 2024 Maui Classic.

Haley Cavinder was sensational for the third consecutive game, as she recorded her third straight double-double with a 20-point, 12-rebound performance. She also dished out a team-high five assists in the contest. Haley Cavinder garnered Tournament MVP honors after averaging 22.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game throughout the event.

Jasmyne Roberts had another stellar outing for the Canes. The senior scored 11 points, pulled down eight rebounds, and recorded one steal and one block in the contest. Hanna Cavinder chipped in four points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Miami was outstanding on the defensive end of the court for the second straight game, as they held Oregon State to clips of 35.2 percent shooting from the field and 19.2 percent from behind the arc. The two teams opened the contest going back and forth, and Miami found themselves tied with Oregon State at 13 points apiece after the first quarter. The Canes struggled in the second stanza, falling behind 31-27 entering halftime.

Miami came out with high intensity to start the second half, particularly on the defensive end of the court, as they limited the Beavers to just six points on 2-11 shooting in the third quarter. The Canes took a 43-37 advantage entering the final period.

Miami held on over the final 10 minutes, as they buried 6-7 shots at the free throw line down the stretch to secure the 61-56 victory over Oregon State.

The Canes will return to the court on Sunday, Dec. 29, when they are set to resume ACC play and host North Carolina at the Watsco Center.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics