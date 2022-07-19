Miami Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke Named To Davey O'Brien Watch List

The preseason recognition continues to roll in for Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Today, the outstanding quarterback was named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list.

The award is presented to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the most prestigious quarterback award.

The third-year, 6’4,” 224-pound third-year sophomore is one of just five ACC QBs named to the watch list, Brennan Armstrong (Virginia), Malik Cunningham (Louisville), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), and Devin Leary (NC State) were the others.

Armstrong will be the only quarterback on the watch list on Miami's schedule this season.

Other notable quarterbacks on the list are Stetson Bennett, Dillon Gabriel, Hendon Hooker, Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler, C.J Stroud, Taulia Tagovailoa, Caleb Williams, and Bryce Young.

Van Dyke (TVD) threw for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns throwing just five interceptions in just ten games. TVD earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times completing 62 percent of his passes. His completion percentage is good for sixth-best all-time at the University of Miami. Van Dyke was named to the Maxwell Award watch list this week.

If Van Dyke wins the award, he would be the third Hurricane to do so (Vinny Testaverde, Gino Torretta). The two previous Canes to win the award also won the Heisman trophy.

Fan voting will play a part in whether or not Van Dyke can make history. The midseason watchlist, which will be announced on October 18th will be pared down to 35 players on October 25th. It is then that fans can vote via social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) for the semifinalists, finalists, and winner. Fan vote totals will be combined with the national selection committee to ultimately determine the winner.

Sixteen semifinalists selected from the QB class will be named on Tuesday, November 8th. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Monday, November 21st). The 2022 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, December 8th, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.



