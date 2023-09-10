Miami is starting to get national recognition.

The Hurricanes beat the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies Saturday 48-33 and were rewarded with their first Associated Press ranking. It's the first time Miami appeared in the poll since ranking 25th since going into last year's Middle Tennessee State Game.

Miami is ranked 22nd in the country going into week three. Other ACC conference teams Florida State (3rd), North Carolina (20th), and Duke (21st), are ranked ahead of the Hurricanes.

Clemson was dropped from the poll from the 25th spot after defeating Charleston Southern 66-17. North Carolina dropped three spots in the poll after a narrow 20-34 double-overtime victory over Appalachian State.

UNC and FSU are the only ranked teams currently on Miami's schedule.

Miami received four votes in the week two poll and zero in the preseason poll.

