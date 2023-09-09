MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw a career-high five touchdown passes, Brashard Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score, and Miami overcame a slow start to defeat No. 23 Texas A&M 48-33 Saturday.

Smith caught a kick near Miami’s end zone and burst forward, untouched, for the Hurricanes’ longest score of the young year. He celebrated briefly on the sideline, then scampered back onto the field for kickoff coverage.

The play gave the Hurricanes an eight-point lead in the third quarter, which they built on. It was a stark turnaround after Texas A&M jumped to a 10-point first-quarter lead.

Van Dyke had two touchdown passes of 3 yards, as well as 52-11-and 64-yard scores. He finished with 374 yards passing to bring his season total to 575 — an impressive start after he struggled last year.

Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman finished 31 of 53 for 336 yards, including a 9-yard TD pass on fourth down to Noah Thomas that brought the Aggies within eight points with five minutes. On the next drive, Miami’s Jacolby George caught a 64-yard touchdown pass — his third score of the day.

Weigman threw his first collegiate interception when Hurricanes All-American safety Kamren Kinchens caught a pass intended for Ainias Smith in the third.