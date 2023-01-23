CORAL GABLES, Fla. — With Opening Day 25 days away, the University of Miami baseball team picked up its fourth preseason top-25 ranking.

The Miami Hurricanes were listed at No. 8 in Baseball America’s preseason poll, the publication announced Monday morning.

Earlier in the offseason, the Hurricanes were tabbed eighth by Collegiate Baseball, ninth by Perfect Game, and 22nd by D1Baseball.

Miami will start its season ranked in the top 10 for the third time in the last four years.

The Hurricanes are one of seven programs from the ACC in Baseball America’s initial top 25, joining No. 5 Louisville, No. 9 Wake Forest, No. 13 Virginia Tech, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 19 Virginia, and No. 25 NC State.

The complete poll can be viewed here.

Miami is set to begin its fifth campaign under head coach Gino DiMare on Feb. 17 against Penn State, following a 2022 season that saw the Hurricanes finish 40-20.

DiMare guided Miami to its first national seed in six years and an ACC-best 20 conference wins. The Hurricanes climbed as high as No. 2 in the rankings after mounting a 14-game winning streak, their longest since 2014.

Miami returns junior standouts Yohandy Morales and Andrew Walters, who were both named preseason All-Americans. Morales garnered second-team distinction from Collegiate Baseball and third-team recognition from Perfect Game. Meanwhile, Walters earned first-team plaudits from both outlets.

The Hurricanes add 15 newcomers — eight freshmen and seven transfers — to their 15 returning letter winners from a year ago.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics