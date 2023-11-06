CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes freshman running back Mark Fletcher, Jr., was recognized as the ACC Rookie of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Fletcher made the first start of his collegiate career count on Saturday evening at NC State, rushing for a career-high 115 yards on a career-best 23 carries.

One of several impressive freshmen to feature for Miami this season, Fletcher posted the first 100-yard game of his career and added three catches totaling 17 yards out of the backfield.

Fletcher’s selection marks the third straight week at least one Miami Hurricane has been recognized in the ACC’s weekly honors; Rueben Bain was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week on Oct. 23, while Bain (Defensive Lineman of the Week), Andy Borregales (Specialist) and Kam Kinchens (Defensive Back) were tabbed on Oct. 30.

Miami continues its season on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Florida State. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

