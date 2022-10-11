It’s clear that Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis has found ways for the Miami Hurricanes to move the ball. The problem on offense is execution on critical downs and scoring touchdowns. Head Coach Mario Cristobal worked with Gattis while at Alabama and addressed the lack of points scored in an interview on local radio this week. “Coming in obviously believe one hundred percent in Coach Gattis. Tremendous success when he was at Michigan and Alabama and the stuff that we did there, but it wasn’t working for us earlier in the season. So we adapted, assessed, and started moving to things we feel we can do as an organization. Certain areas of our team are ahead of others and just got to find ways to move the ball and score points. We found ways to move the ball. We had success moving the chains, we didin’t put up enough points, that’s the bottom line, and at the end of the day offensive production is about putting up points. So there’s been some progress, there’s been some improvement, still a ways to go.” Against North Carolina, an increase in tempo was apparent from what we saw in previous weeks from Miami. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke thrived in the offense as a result and likes how it allows the offense to play freely.

Statistically, Miami faces a more formidable defense this week as they travel to Virginia Tech. According to Pro Football Focus, the Hokies have the 46th highest-graded defense compared to North Carolina’s which is ranked 98th. Tech ranks 15th in getting pressure on the quarterback but 81st in coverage. Gattis is familiar with Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry as he coached alongside Pry at Vanderbilt and Penn State. “Brent Pry brings a very aggressive style defense,” said Coach Gattis at Monday’s press conference. “Blitzes quite a bit. Very sound. You see the improvements he’s made toward their defense this year. Has really been tremendous for them. We got a tremendous challenge. Obviously handling pressure. Obviously a very high-pressure team. They bring blitz from right to left, up the middle, all over the field. We got to be poised, we got to be able to handle pressure, we’ve got to be able to block movement. That’s going to be the biggest challenge for us.” Miami ranks 33rd in the nation in pass blocking and has kept Van Dyke relatively clean all season allowing ten sacks in five games (6th in the ACC). The Canes also have the best passing offense in the conference averaging 319.2 yards per game. Miami will likely be without Justice Olawaseun and Zion Nelson this week which means Logan Sagapolu and Jonathan Denis will likely get playing time to fill the void. Help from the offensive line will be needed to execute on 3rd down and score in the red zone. Miami is converting 46 percent on 3rd downs, 50 percent on 4th downs, and 61 percent on red zone touchdowns this season. The Miami offense was stopped on fourth down on the one-yard line in the first quarter against UNC. Van Dyke discussed what needs to be done to win in the red zone. “It all comes down to executing,” said TVD in Tuesday’s zoom press conference. “We got to push through at the one-yard line. We got to push in there. All the players, we have to get somehow in the [end] zone at the one-yard line.”

The players are taking full responsibility for the lack of points on the scoreboard despite moving the ball effectively. Miami is averaging 470 yards per game, good for second in the conference behind UNC, but is scoring 32.8 points per game ranking 6th in the ACC. “Our coaches are putting us in the best position to make stuff happen,” Tight End Will Mallory said. "That comes down to execution on the players. That’s something that we have to do. We can’t ever get into the red zone and not finish drives and not get points on the board. That starts with me. It starts with each individual player, I mean the offense as a collective group. It’s just that we have to improve on that.”

