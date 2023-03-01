With so many players yet to prove themselves on this Miami roster, several players will have the opportunity to make a quick rise up the depth chart during spring practice. Here are five players likeliest to inch their way closer to the top of the depth chart and possible playing time for 2023.

Wide Receiver Isaiah Horton

Miami has a need at wide receiver, especially on the opposite of 2022 standout Colbie Young. Frank Ladson failed to make his South Florida homecoming a lasting one, totaling just 298 yards and one touchdown. The likes of Michael Redding and Jacolby George were similarly disappointing over the last two seasons and have not shown the game-breaking ability for this offense. Soon-to-be redshirt freshman Isaiah Horton could be the Colbie Young of 2023. He came to Miami after a productive senior year (793 yards, seven touchdowns) and his size (6'4" 205-pounds) gives Miami two long options on the outside. His contested catch ability and return to health could see him jump the rest of the fray by the conclusion of spring practice.

Defensive Tackle Ahmad Moten

There were four interior defensive linemen to leave Miami via the Transfer Portal this off-season. That equates to an opportunity for the young defensive tackles on this roster. Redshirt freshman Ahmad Moten came to Miami with big potential after dominating for Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons. Head coach Mario Cristobal made him a priority in the 2022 class and despite a slow start to his college career, he has the natural ability to play either defensive tackle role thanks to his quick feet, strong pop at the point of contact, and the athleticism to get to the quarterback. Coaches have raved about him since last year and he continues to reshape his body. If he comes into the spring in shape, the opportunity is there for him to make a move up the depth chart.

Cornerback Daryl Porter Jr.

Daryl Porter Jr., cornerback

Both 2022 starters at corner head to the NFL in Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey. UCF transfer Davonte Brown projects out as CB1 for this team, but that second spot is open with mostly inexperienced options outside of Porter. Defensive back coach Jahmile Addae has a penchant for favoring veteran options and he has a history with Porter during their time at West Virginia. Porter created some buzz before last season when he transferred in but he could never crack the starting lineup despite his relationship with his coach. The opening of the second corner spot and his past success on the Power Five level hint that he is likely the best fit to make the move up.

Running Back Mark Fletcher

The running back room reloaded this off-season via the 2023 class (four-stars Mark Fletcher and Christopher Johnson). The 2022 leading rusher Henry Parrish and former highly touted prospects Don Chaney Jr. and TreVonte' Citizen return but questions remain with the two after injuries. Parrish looked solid during parts of last season but still failed to rush for 700 yards and is not durable enough to be an every-down back. Both Chaney and Citizen are coming off major injuries and neither player has shown anything in real action. Fletcher has all the traits to be the next great back for Miami. He is 6'1" and 225 pounds and was extremely productive at national prep power American Heritage Plantation (5072 yards, 53 touchdowns). He even showed some receiving chops during the All-American Bowl, scoring on an 81-yard touchdown catch. He may start out fourth on the depth chart at the start of spring, but he could be the best fit to take the heavy bruising of the workhorse role.

Offensive Tackle Francis Mauigoa

Francis Mauigoa, Offensive Lineman

The offensive line was a catastrophe for Miami last season. The injury woes, the inability to establish a consistent run game and the constant changes to the starting lineup forced Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Maribal to bring in seven new faces to the room. One of those highly hyped prospects is offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. The five-star finished as a top 20 prospect and the second highest ranked offensive lineman in the country. There is not a single player along the offensive line with that same pedigree. On top of that, upward of three positions are open for new Canes to take. Mauigoa is a true freshman and rarely does an 18-year old take a starting position along the offensive line day one. He may have to take a back seat at the beginning of camp to players like Chris Washington, Matthew McCoy and Michael McLaughlin at the right tackle spot, but being fourth on the depth chart, much like Fletcher, is a momentary position for the freshman sensation.