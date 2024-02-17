CORAL GABLES, Fla. ­— J.D. Arteaga’s first game as head coach was stressful.

After an 8-7 walk-off win over NJIT Friday evening, the Hurricanes allowed their new skipper to breathe a little easier Saturday.

Miami cruised to a 19-2 win in the front end of the doubleheader before posting a 16-0 shutout in the nightcap at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

“It was good to get a chance to put some guys in the lineup and get some at-bats, and get their feet wet,” Arteaga said. “Last night was pretty fun too, but it was good to see so many guys for the first time in a real game.”

Thirteen different Hurricanes mounted a hit, as Miami (3-0) scored in 13 of its 16 trips to the plate against NJIT (0-3).

Freshman Daniel Cuvet and sophomore Jason Torres led the charge, finishing a combined 14-for-19 with four home runs and 14 RBI.