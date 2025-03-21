Locked On Canes Podcast: Week 2 spring standouts, and Miami recruiting

Miami Hurricanes football fans, get ready for an insider's look at the spring practices reshaping the team's future. Discover how standout players like Malachi Toney and Rueben Bain are making waves and why Derrek Cooper's recruitment could be a game-changer for the Hurricanes.

Join host Alex Donno and guest Marcus Benjamin as they explore the new defensive strategies under Corey Hetherman and highlight the impact of coaches Jason Taylor and Damione Lewis. With insights into the latest recruiting updates and player performances, this episode is packed with valuable information for any Miami Hurricanes enthusiast.

Photo courtesy of Miami Athletics