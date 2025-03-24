Video: Quarterback Cam Ward talks with media after Pro Day

Quarterback Cam Ward answered questions from the media after Pro Day, which was held on Monday at the University of Miami campus.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is on April 24th. Ward is projected to be the first pick overall. He would be the first Hurricane to be selected as the top pick since Vinny Testaverde was selected in 1987.
