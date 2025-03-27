Locked On Canes Podcast: Miami 2026 OL target Ryan Miret talks recruitment

Miami Hurricanes' Recruitment Spotlight: Ryan Miret's Journey

Discover the Miami Hurricanes' latest recruitment buzz as they pursue Ryan Miret, a standout offensive lineman and state champion wrestler from Miami Southridge.

This episode features an engaging conversation with Miret, who shares insights into his recruitment journey with the Hurricanes, led by coaches Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal.

Explore how Miret's wrestling prowess enhances his football skills, and learn about his transition from defense to offense, a move inspired by Coach Mirabal. With upcoming visits to Ole Miss and Nebraska, Miret weighs his options, emphasizing education, development, and coach relationships as key factors in his decision-making process.