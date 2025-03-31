Storm Tracker Podcast - How much will Cam Ward impact recruiting?

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, to discuss Miami Hurricanes football and recruiting.

First, we discuss Cam Ward's development in one year at Miami and how that will assist in recruiting future classes (2:10).

Next, we discuss the several recruits who attended the pool party held at the University of Miami campus over the weekend and Miami's chances to land top-tier prospects for the 2026 class (6:23). Keenyi Pepe, Breck Kolojay, G'Nivre Carr, Joel Ervin, Derrek Cooper, Lamar Brown, Heze Kent, Calvin Russell, and others are mentioned.

Lastly, we discuss the potential of former Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo's chances of success in the NFL (27:33).