Storm Tracker Podcast - Does Miami have enough depth at RB, WR?

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, to discuss Miami Hurricanes spring football and recruiting.

First, we will discuss whether there are any depth concerns among the position groups based on what we've seen so far in spring practice (2:30).

Next, we discuss the fact that projected starter Carson Beck has not yet thrown the football in practice (9:13).

Also discussed is whether the defense will improve under new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman (13:51).

Lastly discussed is the 2026 class and the members that get us the most excited (19:04).