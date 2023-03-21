But last year, McCormick played his first full season since 2017, notching a career-high 10 catches for 66 yards and three touchdowns — the third most on the team. He also registered a 71.4 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

McCormick showed promise in his redshirt freshman season at Oregon in 2017, playing in all 13 games while catching six passes for 89 yards and a touchdown that year. However, he missed the next three seasons due to an ankle injury that needed several surgeries, before tearing his Achilles in 2021 after just two games.

“I love football and I love being a part of a team,” McCormick said. “My why is my family and my best friend that passed away last year. When things are getting tough, I tell myself why I am doing it and who I am doing it for; to have that opportunity at the next level and live out the dream I have had since I was a little kid. The injuries make it tough, but there is going to be light on the other side.”

Transfer tight end Cam McCormick may be new in Coral Gables, but he has played college football forever. The veteran pass-catcher is entering his eighth season of eligibility — and was even granted a ninth by the NCAA — after a slew of injuries kept him sidelined at Oregon for the better part of four straight seasons.

The Oregon native even won the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl-FIAA Courage Award, given to the player who displays “courage on or off the field, including overcoming an injury or physical handicap.”

“His story is incredible,” wide receiver Xavier Restrepo said. “All the injuries he’s overcome, and then to stay with that same faith that he has and positivity is awesome.”

Now, McCormick is looking for a fresh start with the Hurricanes, alongside a man who always supported him during his lowest points at Oregon — head coach Mario Cristobal, who coached the Ducks from 2017-2021.

“I’m grateful for coach Cristobal because all those times at Oregon when he could’ve not been there to support me throughout those injuries, he was there, and I’m super grateful for him,” McCormick said. “I remember just telling him, ‘thank you,’ one day … he supported me, he believed in me, and he kept pushing me when I thought I was ready to quit the game of football.”

McCormick has been playing with the first team so far during spring practice, working hard to fill the void left by former tight end Will Mallory, who is headed to the NFL Draft.

However, McCormick has confidence in this season’s tight end room, which also consists of Jaleel Skinner, Elijah Arroyo, and freshman Jackson Carver, among others.

“They’re all working really hard,” McCormick said of the tight ends. “Just being here on such a short time, I just noticed we all go to work every day. We have each other’s backs, and that’s great to have in a tight-end room.”

McCormick, who has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Oregon, has “picked up right where he left off” in his relationship with Cristobal and hopes to put himself in a position to succeed at the next level during the season. McCormick believes new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson’s offense will do just that.

“I feel like [Dawson’s] offense is well-balanced for everybody," McCormick said. “Everybody is getting the ball. It’s an explosive offense with some great things, like getting the ball in the playmaker’s hands and make plays. I’ve been enjoying it so far, and I’m excited to see where we can progress as an offense in the coming weeks.”

McCormick will get his first chance to showcase his abilities in a Hurricane jersey on Sep. 1, when Miami opens the season against Miami (OH) at Hard Rock Stadium.