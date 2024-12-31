Miami to part ways with defensive coordinator Lance Guidry

The University of Miami has decided to fire defensive coordinator Lance Guidry.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal released a statement regarding the move:

“I want to first thank Coach Guidry for his contributions to the University of Miami. In a continuous effort to always improve all aspects of our program, I have decided to make a change on defense. We will move forward and make decisions that provide our players, staff, and program the best opportunity to win and develop at the highest level.”

Miami finished the 2024 season, allowing 23.9 points per game, ranking 60th in the nation. The Hurricanes allowed 30.8 points per game, 14th in the conference.

The Canes gave up several big plays this season. Nine plays went for 50 yards or more and the Hurricanes allowed touchdowns on 62.9 percent of red zone trips.

Miami also struggled in tackling. According to Pro Football Focus, Miami ranked 99th in tackling.

Guidry spent two seasons with the Hurricanes.