Miami Track sends four events to NCAA’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Miami track and field made a statement on the track, earning spots in four running events at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Alfreda Steele continued her stellar season qualifying for two individual events. She was one of three Canes to compete in multiple events this weekend and walks away as the lone competitor to qualify for both she was entered in.

Starting her night, Steele ran a personal-best time of 11.15 seconds to finish third in her heat and earn an automatic qualifier to nationals. Saturday nights time bested her previous No. 3 mark in Miami history. She doubled up by finishing third in the 200m dash with a time of 22.80 seconds.

Kayla Johnson also punched her ticket to Eugene, Oregon, finishing second in her heat in the 800m with a time of 2:01.37. Her time finished as a personal-best and improved her program record in the event.

Miami’s 4x400 relay ran a season’s best time of 3:32.39 ran by Moriah Oliveira, Johnson, Sierra Oliveira and Michelle Atherley.