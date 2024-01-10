CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mike James scored 26 points, Louisville scored the last nine points, beating Miami 80-71 on Wednesday night to end a four-game losing streak against the Hurricanes.

Louisville (6-9, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which also ended a three-game skid overall, won its first game at Miami since 2019.

Curtis Williams made a pair of 3-pointers for Louisville to bookend a 10-1 surge that tied it 57-all midway through the second half. The game was tied five more times, the last at 71-all on Mathew Cleveland’s alley-oop dunk for Miami, with 3:28 remaining.

Louisville ended the game by making 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Miami missed its last seven field goals.