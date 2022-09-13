Despite Texas A&M losing a shocker to Appalachian State last week and dropping to 24th in the AP Poll, Miami's week three game will be one of the most talked about games of the weekend. Miami comes into this game 2-0 but the Aggies will be the betting favorite in this potential bounce-back effort. With both teams loaded with blue-chip talent, there will be key matchups in this game that could end up deciding the result of this ACC vs SEC clash:



Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal vs Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher

This will not be a physical matchup (Although my money's on Cristobal) but whoever can come out of week two with their team mentally prepared and after uninspiring performances against inferior opponents, will be the coach that comes out victorious. Both coaches are among the best recruiters in the country and this game will be big for the finish of the 2023 cycle and future classes. A win here could put a stop on players like former five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart leaving the area for SEC programs like A&M. If Cristobal can snag a signature victory in just his third game - watch out.



Texas A&M Wide Receiver Evan Stewart vs Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson

Evan Stewart may just be a freshman but he is already a player Miami must game plan against. The 6'1" former five-star is a vertical threat (10.58 second 100-meter dash time) that is looking for the first touchdown of his college career. Through two games, he has been unable to break out, averaging just 10.5 yards per catch. We saw Tyrique Stevenson give up some big plays on the outside already this year but he redeemed himself last week with an interception and a pass break-up. The veteran corner will have to prove it against maybe the most talented receiver he has faced during his time at Miami.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kcmVhbWNoYXNl clR5MTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRyZWFtY2hhc2VyVHkxMDwv YT4gd2l0aCB0aGUgaW50ZXJjZXB0aW9uIPCfkYAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1BJWHJnb3BjZmYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QSVhyZ29wY2Zm PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbmVzIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ2FuZXNGb290YmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5lc0Zvb3RiYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xNTY4NjY2NDg3NjkwNTEwMzM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Texas A&M Cornerback Antonio Johnson vs Miami Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo

The top-skill position player in Miami's offense against Texas A&M's best defensive player. These two slot players are complete opposites, as Antonio Johnson is a 6'3" 200-pound nickel corner that has All-American expectations, while Xavier Restrepo is the 5'10" 195-pound grinder that has taken a leadership role at Miami and was named the offensive player of the game in week two. Johnson led the Aggies in tackles last season and is doing the same thing this year. Restrepo is the most consistent player in the Miami passing attack right now and have two solid performances of four-plus catches for 70+ yards to start the season. App State had some success against A&M last week with a similar player in Dashaun Davis, an alum from South Florida's Deerfield Beach High School as Restrepo.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHlsZXJf VmFuX0R5a2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFR5bGVyX1Zhbl9EeWtl PC9hPiDinqHvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YYXZp ZXJSZXN0cmVwbzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFhhdmllclJlc3Ry ZXBvMTwvYT4gbmV2ZXIgZ2V0cyBvbGQg8J+knPCfpJs8YnI+PGJyPk1pYW1p IDM1LCBCZXRodW5lLUNvb2ttYW4gMTA8YnI+PGJyPlR1bmUgaW4gb24gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hY2NuZXR3b3JrP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhY2NuZXR3b3JrPC9hPjogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL09PV21MR3J5eEsiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PT1dtTEdyeXhLPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd2lOVEZyanZOYSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpTlRGcmp2TmE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FuZXMgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBDYW5lc0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NhbmVzRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1NjYxNjk5MzA5Mjc1NzkxNDI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Texas A&M Running Back Devone Achane vs Miami Safety James Williams

The speed of the Aggies will force Miami to get as many athletes on the field as possible and getting safeties Avantae Williams, Kamren Kinchens, Al Blades Jr. and James Williams on the field at the same time will be vital. Their speed, size and combo ability to cover and tackle will be huge as A&M tries to bring life to their struggling offense. Running back Devon Achane is not having the same year he had last season where he averaged 7.6 yards per touch, but the break-away ability is still there. James Williams getting closer to the line of scrimmage will be needed to counteract Achane's speed and receiving talents. Williams had five tackles, a forced fumble on a huge hit, and got in on a tackle for loss last week after grabbing an interception as a linebacker the week prior. If Williams can take away the easy underneath throws for quarterback Haynes King, those struggles could continue for the Aggies.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZSBncmVhdCwgSmFtZXMgV2lsbGlhbXMhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVncmVhdF8yMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQmVncmVhdF8yMDwvYT4gd2l0aCB0aGUgQ2FuZXMmIzM5OyAzcmQgSU5U IG9mIHRoZSBkYXkuIPCfkqogPGJyPjxicj5UdW5lIGluIG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWNjbmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWNjbmV0d29yazwvYT46IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9PT1dtTEdyeXhLIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vT09XbUxHcnl4SzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2s3aUxrUzVZbnkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9rN2lMa1M1WW55PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbmVzIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA Q2FuZXNGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D YW5lc0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY2MTkxNDk1MDgxODI0MjU3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Texas A&M Defensive Lineman Tunmise Adeleye vs Miami Tackle Zion Nelson

The five-star talent in Texas A&M's defensive front is countless but they have failed to live up to the billing thus far. The Aggie defense as a whole has just four sacks and App State was able to rack up 181 yards rushing on that front as well. Miami has been able to move the ball pretty easily in its first two games, scoring 100 points and averaging over 500 yards of total offense per game. The first two games could be chalked up as tune-up performances for Miami and the increase in talent will put the spotlight on projected first-round draft pick Zion Nelson as he will go up against several former blue-chip defensive linemen. Former five-star and Top 25 recruit Tunmise Adeleye is looking for his first sack of the year and Nelson should be healthy after his first game back. NFL scouts will be watching this matchup closely.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5aaW9uIE5lbHNvbiBpcyBhY3RpdmUgYW5kIHJlYWR5IHRvIHN0YXJ0 IGF0IG9mZmVuc2l2ZSB0YWNrbGUgZm9yIE1pYW1pIGFnYWluc3QgU291dGhl cm4gTWlzcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tyNnFKTG5zeFciPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rcjZxSkxuc3hXPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbmVz Q291bnR5LmNvbSAoQGNhbmVzX2NvdW50eSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW5lc19jb3VudHkvc3RhdHVzLzE1Njg2MjM3MjAyMzA3 MTEyOTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Texas A&M Wide Receiver Ainias Smith vs Miami Cornerback Te'Corey Couch

Wide Receiver Ainias Smith is maybe the best player for Texas A&M regardless of position. Despite the failures of the Aggies to start the year, Smith had some success. He opened the year with a 164-yard, two-score game in week one against Sam Houston State, but had just four catches for 21 yards last week. If Te'Corey Couch can slow down the explosive Smith, similar results to App State's week two victory could come to fruition. Couch has received rave reviews since the new staff came in, with some calling him the best cover corner on the roster. Similar to the Johnson vs Restrepo matchup on the other side of the field, this will play a huge factor in if the Aggies are able to flip the script from their early 2022 fall from grace.