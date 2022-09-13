Miami Vs. Texas A&M: One-On-One Matchups To Watch
Despite Texas A&M losing a shocker to Appalachian State last week and dropping to 24th in the AP Poll, Miami's week three game will be one of the most talked about games of the weekend. Miami comes into this game 2-0 but the Aggies will be the betting favorite in this potential bounce-back effort.
With both teams loaded with blue-chip talent, there will be key matchups in this game that could end up deciding the result of this ACC vs SEC clash:
Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal vs Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher
This will not be a physical matchup (Although my money's on Cristobal) but whoever can come out of week two with their team mentally prepared and after uninspiring performances against inferior opponents, will be the coach that comes out victorious.
Both coaches are among the best recruiters in the country and this game will be big for the finish of the 2023 cycle and future classes.
A win here could put a stop on players like former five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart leaving the area for SEC programs like A&M. If Cristobal can snag a signature victory in just his third game - watch out.
Texas A&M Wide Receiver Evan Stewart vs Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson
Evan Stewart may just be a freshman but he is already a player Miami must game plan against. The 6'1" former five-star is a vertical threat (10.58 second 100-meter dash time) that is looking for the first touchdown of his college career. Through two games, he has been unable to break out, averaging just 10.5 yards per catch.
We saw Tyrique Stevenson give up some big plays on the outside already this year but he redeemed himself last week with an interception and a pass break-up. The veteran corner will have to prove it against maybe the most talented receiver he has faced during his time at Miami.
Texas A&M Cornerback Antonio Johnson vs Miami Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo
The top-skill position player in Miami's offense against Texas A&M's best defensive player. These two slot players are complete opposites, as Antonio Johnson is a 6'3" 200-pound nickel corner that has All-American expectations, while Xavier Restrepo is the 5'10" 195-pound grinder that has taken a leadership role at Miami and was named the offensive player of the game in week two.
Johnson led the Aggies in tackles last season and is doing the same thing this year. Restrepo is the most consistent player in the Miami passing attack right now and have two solid performances of four-plus catches for 70+ yards to start the season. App State had some success against A&M last week with a similar player in Dashaun Davis, an alum from South Florida's Deerfield Beach High School as Restrepo.
Texas A&M Running Back Devone Achane vs Miami Safety James Williams
The speed of the Aggies will force Miami to get as many athletes on the field as possible and getting safeties Avantae Williams, Kamren Kinchens, Al Blades Jr. and James Williams on the field at the same time will be vital. Their speed, size and combo ability to cover and tackle will be huge as A&M tries to bring life to their struggling offense. Running back Devon Achane is not having the same year he had last season where he averaged 7.6 yards per touch, but the break-away ability is still there.
James Williams getting closer to the line of scrimmage will be needed to counteract Achane's speed and receiving talents. Williams had five tackles, a forced fumble on a huge hit, and got in on a tackle for loss last week after grabbing an interception as a linebacker the week prior. If Williams can take away the easy underneath throws for quarterback Haynes King, those struggles could continue for the Aggies.
Texas A&M Defensive Lineman Tunmise Adeleye vs Miami Tackle Zion Nelson
The five-star talent in Texas A&M's defensive front is countless but they have failed to live up to the billing thus far. The Aggie defense as a whole has just four sacks and App State was able to rack up 181 yards rushing on that front as well. Miami has been able to move the ball pretty easily in its first two games, scoring 100 points and averaging over 500 yards of total offense per game.
The first two games could be chalked up as tune-up performances for Miami and the increase in talent will put the spotlight on projected first-round draft pick Zion Nelson as he will go up against several former blue-chip defensive linemen.
Former five-star and Top 25 recruit Tunmise Adeleye is looking for his first sack of the year and Nelson should be healthy after his first game back. NFL scouts will be watching this matchup closely.
Texas A&M Wide Receiver Ainias Smith vs Miami Cornerback Te'Corey Couch
Wide Receiver Ainias Smith is maybe the best player for Texas A&M regardless of position. Despite the failures of the Aggies to start the year, Smith had some success. He opened the year with a 164-yard, two-score game in week one against Sam Houston State, but had just four catches for 21 yards last week. If Te'Corey Couch can slow down the explosive Smith, similar results to App State's week two victory could come to fruition.
Couch has received rave reviews since the new staff came in, with some calling him the best cover corner on the roster. Similar to the Johnson vs Restrepo matchup on the other side of the field, this will play a huge factor in if the Aggies are able to flip the script from their early 2022 fall from grace.